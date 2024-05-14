Two injured in crash at North Washington and Park Lane in Chillicothe

Share To Your Social Network

Chillicothe Police Captain Curtis Hays reports that two drivers sustained moderate injuries in a two-vehicle accident at North Washington Street and Park Lane on Monday afternoon, May 13. The drivers were taken by ambulance to Hedrick Medical Center.

One vehicle failed to stop for a red light and collided with the other vehicle. Both vehicles sustained damage. One driver was cited for failing to stop at a steady red light, resulting in a motor vehicle crash.

The names of the drivers were not released.

The Chillicothe Police Department was assisted at the scene by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, Chillicothe Department of Emergency Services, and Gabrielson Towing.

