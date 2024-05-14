Share To Your Social Network

Judy Ann Nussbaum, 59 years old, of Green Castle, Missouri, passed away Thursday, May 9, 2024, at her home.

Judy was born February 10, 1965, in Des Moines, Iowa to Carl Nussbaum and Linda Lou Foster (Bebe). Judy grew up in Des Moines, moving to Green Castle in 2007. She is survived by: Her daughters, Brittnie Parrish of Green City and Shantel Brassfield of Ames, Iowa; her Significant Other, Ruben Brassfield of the home; 4 Grandchildren; several siblings; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by Her parents; and a brother, Jerry Nussbaum.

Judy enjoyed collecting Amish figurines, and miniatures, and going to the “Sally Shop”. She loved her family and spending time with her kids and “grand-babies”. She was bighearted and generous to a fault.

A memorial visitation for Judy will be held from 3:00 PM– 4:00 PM, Saturday, May 18, 2024, with a service at 4:00 PM, at Ruschmeier-Smith Funeral Home in Green City, Missouri.

