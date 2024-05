Share To Your Social Network

A former Milan man has been charged in Sullivan County with three felony counts of statutory sodomy or attempt involving deviate sexual intercourse with a person less than 14 years of age.

Bond was set at $100,000 cash only for 20-year-old Larry Steven Roberts III of Laclede. A bond review hearing is scheduled for May 16.

A probable cause statement indicates the victim was less than 14 years old, and the incidents happened three to five times last year.

