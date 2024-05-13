Missouri State Fair announces concert ticket presales for Aug

Share To Your Social Network

Music enthusiasts can start purchasing presale tickets for Missouri State Fair concerts from 9 a.m. on Tuesday, May 14. The lineup for this year’s fair, running from August 8 through August 17, features a mix of genres and well-known artists scheduled to perform at the grandstand.

Concert Lineup Details:

Thursday, Aug. 8 : Foreigner Farewell Tour with Maggie Rose at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are priced at $50 for the grandstand and $60 for track seating. The evening will conclude with fireworks, sponsored by Missouri S&T.

Friday, Aug. 9 : Warren Zeiders with special guest Wyatt Flores at 7:30 p.m., with ticket prices set at $45 grandstand and $55 track, including a fireworks display.

Saturday, Aug. 10 : Goo Goo Dolls with The Fray, starting at 7:30 p.m., priced at $60 grandstand and $70 track with fireworks.

Tuesday, Aug. 13 : Tracy Lawrence with Ruby Leigh at 7:30 p.m., tickets cost $35 for the grandstand and $40 for the track.

Wednesday, Aug. 14 : Tauren Wells with Jordan Feliz at 7:30 p.m., with the same ticket prices as the previous show.

Thursday, Aug. 15 : Ian Munsick with Creed Fisher, also at 7:30 p.m., with tickets at $45 grandstand and $55 track.

Friday, Aug. 16 : Ludacris with Dax at 7:30 p.m., tickets costing $50 grandstand and $60 track, accompanied by fireworks.

Saturday, Aug. 17: Alabama with a special guest to be announced, at 7:30 p.m., with ticket prices at $65 grandstand and $75 track, including fireworks.

Tickets are available exclusively through Etix online or by phone for registered Missouri State Fair Fans. The presale will conclude at 4 p.m. on Monday, May 20, with public sales commencing at 9 a.m., Tuesday, May 21. The Missouri State Fair Box Office will open on Monday, July 1 at noon.

Ticket Purchase Details:

Limit : There is a 10-ticket limit per concert per credit card billing address until 9 a.m., May 24.

Pick Up : Tickets are available for pick-up only and will not be mailed. They must be collected at the Missouri State Fair Box Office, located on State Fair Blvd., on the fairgrounds in Sedalia, Mo.

Box Office Hours: Open from noon to 6 p.m., Monday to Friday from July 1 to Aug 2, and from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily from Aug 8-18. The office will be closed on July 4 and hours may vary based on holidays and other events.

To purchase tickets:

Additional Information:

The credit card used for the purchase along with a photo ID will be required at the time of ticket pick-up to deter ticket scalping and improve the opportunity for genuine fans to purchase tickets. The Fair Fan Presale password, required to buy tickets, is SUMMER2024.

