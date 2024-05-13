Missouri State Fair announces concert ticket presales for Aug

Music enthusiasts can start purchasing presale tickets for Missouri State Fair concerts from 9 a.m. on Tuesday, May 14. The lineup for this year’s fair, running from August 8 through August 17, features a mix of genres and well-known artists scheduled to perform at the grandstand.
Concert Lineup Details:
- Thursday, Aug. 8: Foreigner Farewell Tour with Maggie Rose at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are priced at $50 for the grandstand and $60 for track seating. The evening will conclude with fireworks, sponsored by Missouri S&T.
- Friday, Aug. 9: Warren Zeiders with special guest Wyatt Flores at 7:30 p.m., with ticket prices set at $45 grandstand and $55 track, including a fireworks display.
- Saturday, Aug. 10: Goo Goo Dolls with The Fray, starting at 7:30 p.m., priced at $60 grandstand and $70 track with fireworks.
- Tuesday, Aug. 13: Tracy Lawrence with Ruby Leigh at 7:30 p.m., tickets cost $35 for the grandstand and $40 for the track.
- Wednesday, Aug. 14: Tauren Wells with Jordan Feliz at 7:30 p.m., with the same ticket prices as the previous show.
- Thursday, Aug. 15: Ian Munsick with Creed Fisher, also at 7:30 p.m., with tickets at $45 grandstand and $55 track.
- Friday, Aug. 16: Ludacris with Dax at 7:30 p.m., tickets costing $50 grandstand and $60 track, accompanied by fireworks.
- Saturday, Aug. 17: Alabama with a special guest to be announced, at 7:30 p.m., with ticket prices at $65 grandstand and $75 track, including fireworks.
Tickets are available exclusively through Etix online or by phone for registered Missouri State Fair Fans. The presale will conclude at 4 p.m. on Monday, May 20, with public sales commencing at 9 a.m., Tuesday, May 21. The Missouri State Fair Box Office will open on Monday, July 1 at noon.
Ticket Purchase Details:
- Limit: There is a 10-ticket limit per concert per credit card billing address until 9 a.m., May 24.
- Pick Up: Tickets are available for pick-up only and will not be mailed. They must be collected at the Missouri State Fair Box Office, located on State Fair Blvd., on the fairgrounds in Sedalia, Mo.
- Box Office Hours: Open from noon to 6 p.m., Monday to Friday from July 1 to Aug 2, and from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily from Aug 8-18. The office will be closed on July 4 and hours may vary based on holidays and other events.
To purchase tickets:
- Online: Ticket Presale Etix Link
- By Phone: Call Etix at 1-800-514-ETIX (3849)
Additional Information:
The credit card used for the purchase along with a photo ID will be required at the time of ticket pick-up to deter ticket scalping and improve the opportunity for genuine fans to purchase tickets. The Fair Fan Presale password, required to buy tickets, is SUMMER2024.