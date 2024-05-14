Share To Your Social Network

James (Jim) M. Webster Jr., a resident of Freeburg, MO, and former Trenton, MO, resident, passed away at 6:45 a.m., Thursday, October 26, 2023, at the Missouri Veterans Home in St. James, MO. He was cremated under the direction of Slater Neal Funeral Home.

Graveside services and inurnment are scheduled for 10:00 a.m., Saturday, May 18, 2024, at Princeton Cemetery in Princeton, MO.

Jim was born on February 23, 1932, in Trenton to James Sr. and Florence (Pickens) Webster. He attended various schools in Grundy County. From October 1950 through June 1954, he served in the United States Air Force, spending 30 months of that time in Japan. After returning to the States, he attended the University of Missouri, where he received a Bachelor of Science degree in Agriculture and Education. On February 1, 1959, he was united in marriage to Carmen Hoy in Columbia, MO. She preceded him in death on February 11, 1969. On December 1, 1972, he married Patty Ramsbottom Webster in Bethany, MO.

Jim taught school for 23 years in the Mexico, Browning, and Trenton school districts. Following teaching, he and Patty traveled and developed a craft business. Jim was an avid country music lover. He played both the acoustic and electric guitars and was never too busy or too tired to join in any country jam session. He was a very good singer and could really belt out the “Wabash Cannonball!” He attended country jam sessions every week for the many years that he and Patty lived in Texas. During their summer travels, they never stayed in a campground that didn’t have at least one other camper who also had a guitar and liked to jam. Jim was a member of the Trenton Elk’s Lodge 801 and the Presbyterian Church.

He is survived by his wife Patty of the home, children Elaine Herrera (Tom) of Port Orchard, WA, Jay Webster of Atmore, AL, and Ginni Weavers (Curtis) of Argyle, MO. He is also survived by his sister Helen Hull (Frank) of Elmore, AL, six grandchildren: Kayla Schanfish (Dustin), Katie Webster, Brandy Lamar (Cleveland), Hailey Weavers, Brady Weavers, and Kayla Schenkelberg (Patrick); as well as two great-grandsons, Kadin Schanfish and Conner Schanfish.

Preceding him in death are his parents, wife Carmen, daughter-in-law Christine Webster, and sister Carole Torre.

Related