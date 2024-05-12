Two hospitalized after Polaris RAZR crash near Bevier

An accident involving a 2014 Polaris RAZR resulted in moderate injuries to two Iowa residents on private property approximately 7 miles south of Bevier, Missouri. The crash occurred at 12:40 p.m. on Saturday.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the driver, Kerry L. Robinson, 54, of Storm Lake, lost control of the vehicle while traveling eastbound on a hill and collided with a tree. Both Robinson and a passenger, Natalie L. Smice, 35, of Dysart, were not using safety devices at the time of the accident.

Robinson and Smice sustained moderate injuries. Smice was airlifted to University of Missouri Hospital by MU-4 Helicopter, while Robinson was transported by Randolph County Ambulance to the same facility.

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Macon County Rescue Squad, and Bevier Fire Department assisted at the scene.

The vehicle suffered extensive damage and was towed from the scene by a private party.

