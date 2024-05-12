Highway 169 crash claims life of Union Star motorcyclist

Share To Your Social Network

A fatal collision occurred on US-169, approximately 4 miles north of Saint Joseph, on May 10 at 8:34 p.m., resulting in the death of a 34-year-old man from Union Star, Missouri.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash involved a northbound 2004 Victory motorcycle and a southbound 2009 Chevrolet Silverado. The motorcycle, driven by Nathaniel T. Kuster, reportedly crossed the center of the roadway after cresting a hill, prompting the Chevrolet driver to swerve in an attempt to avoid a collision. Despite these efforts, the motorcycle struck the front driver corner of the Chevrolet.

The impact caused Mr. Kuster to be ejected from his motorcycle, which came to rest off the east side of the roadway, lying on its side in a field. The Chevrolet skidded and rotated 180 degrees, eventually coming to a halt off the west side of the roadway, facing east.

Nathaniel T. Kuster was pronounced deceased at the scene by Andrew County EMT Tasha McCallan. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident. The Chevrolet’s driver, 27-year-old Robert M. West from Atchison, Kansas, was secured by a seat belt during the incident and escaped without injury.

The vehicles involved were significantly damaged and had to be towed from the scene.

Related