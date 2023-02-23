Attorney from Chillicothe appointed as new Sullivan County Prosecuting Attorney

Share Pin Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Jane Dunn of Chillicothe was appointed as the new Sullivan County Prosecuting Attorney by Circuit Judge Terry Tshannen. She was sworn in on February 2nd by Associate Judge Tracy Mason-White.

No one ran in the last election for prosecuting attorney. Dunn says the previous prosecuting attorney, Brian Keedy, did not run for reelection in Sullivan County and is now the prosecuting attorney in Putnam County.

Dunn will serve as Sullivan County prosecuting attorney until someone files to run for election for the office. Someone only has to live in the same county where he or she serves as prosecuting attorney if he or she is elected.

Dunn is a former Milan resident. She is the daughter of Dorothy and Keith Banner. She graduated from Milan C-II in 1981. She also graduated from Northeast Missouri State University (now Truman State University) and Thomas Cooley Law School in Lansing, Michigan in 1993.

