Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 10 arrests in north Missouri between May 10-12, 2024

Share To Your Social Network

Between May 10 and May 12, 2024, the Missouri State Highway Patrol conducted ten arrests in various counties across north Missouri. The individuals were apprehended for reasons ranging from driving while intoxicated to felony charges.

On May 10, Heather N. Queen, 38, of New Haven, MO, was arrested at 7:42 PM in Chariton County. Queen was charged with driving while revoked – second offense and failure to wear a seatbelt. Following her arrest, she was held at the Chariton County Sheriff’s Department but has since been released.

At 10:21 PM on the same day, Dammon E. Bunker, 31, from Luray, MO, was taken into custody in Scotland County. He faced charges of driving while intoxicated and being a careless and imprudent driver. Bunker was held at the Scotland County Sheriff’s Department before being released.

Richard A. Smith, 47, of Mexico, MO, was arrested on May 11 at 1:24 PM in Randolph County. He was detained under a Randolph County warrant for a violation of child support. Smith remains bondable at the Randolph County Jail.

In the early hours of May 12, Jose Martinez Reinoso, 49, from Hialeah, FL, was arrested in Adair County at 12:32 AM. He was charged with driving while intoxicated and speeding. Martinez Reinoso was released from the Adair County Sheriff’s Office.

Shortly thereafter, at 1:59 AM, Vanessa A. Minor, 38, of Kirksville, MO, was also arrested in Adair County. She faced charges of driving while intoxicated and consumption of an alcoholic beverage while driving. Minor was released from the Adair County Sheriff’s Office.

Later that morning at 9:53 AM, Daniel B. Seeka, 29, from Waukee, IA, was arrested in Lewis County. He was charged with felony driving while intoxicated, operating without a valid license, failing to drive on the right half of the roadway, and having no insurance. Additionally, there was an Adair County warrant for his arrest related to a previous DWI. Seeka is currently bondable at the Lewis County Jail.

On the evening of May 10, Cedric D. Hollis, 43, of Kansas City, MO, was arrested at 6:01 PM in Buchanan County. He was charged with felony tampering with a motor vehicle – 1st degree and was held at the Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center on a 24-hour hold.

Luke B. Carr, 20, from Polo, MO, was arrested on May 11 at 3:15 AM in Caldwell County. He was charged with misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and minor in possession of alcohol. Carr was taken to Liberty Hospital and subsequently released.

In the early hours of May 12, Brennen J. Bunn, 32, from Heyburn, ID, was arrested at 1:22 AM in DeKalb County. He was charged with misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and held at the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail on a 24-hour hold.

Later that day, William J. Kimpston, 19, of Stewartsville, MO, was arrested at 6:39 PM in DeKalb County. He faced charges of driving while intoxicated, careless and imprudent driving involving an accident, and failure to wear a seatbelt. Kimpston was held at the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail on a 12-hour hold.

Related