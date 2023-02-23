Tier II hazardous materials reports for 2023 now available at Grundy County Courthouse

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Tier II hazardous materials reports for 2023 are now available at the Grundy County Courthouse in Trenton.

The reports are open for inspection and copying during normal business hours. A nominal fee may be charged for copies of the Tier II reports.

Local Emergency Planning Committee Coordinator and Emergency Management Director Glen Briggs explains Tier II reports are required to be filed by anyone who has a reportable quantity of hazardous materials at a location on December 31st of each year. The reportable quantity varies by chemical. He says the reports are outlined in federal law as the Community Right-to-Know Acts passed in the 1970s and 80s after a deadly chemical spill in India that killed thousands.

Questions about the Tier II reports may be directed to Briggs at 660-359-4040 extension 2250. Questions may also be directed to LEPC Chairperson and Presiding Commissioner Phillip Ray at 660-359-4040 extension 2251.

