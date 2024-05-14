Chillicothe Police Department activity report for Monday, May 13, 2024

Share To Your Social Network

The Chillicothe Police Department answered 88 calls for service on Monday, May 13, 2024. Officers handled a range of incidents, from arrests to property damage and scam calls. Below is a detailed report of the day’s activities.

12:25 a.m. – Officers transported a 30-year-old woman to the Caldwell County Detention Center after she turned herself in on an active Livingston County warrant for possession of a controlled substance.

3:26 a.m. – An officer was flagged down by a citizen in the 1000 block of Graves St. The citizen reported harassment by a group of people who also attempted to break into her vehicle. Officers located the described individuals found several juveniles out past curfew, and transported them to their homes, speaking with their parents. No report was filed by the victim.

8:28 a.m. – Officers responded to property damage in the 10 block of Webster St. A vehicle had struck a retaining wall and left the scene. Officers filed a report for leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash. The investigation is ongoing.

10:23 a.m. – The Animal Control Officer (A.C.O.) conducted a follow-up on an investigation in the 200 block of Second St., issuing a citation and court date.

11:21 a.m. – A citizen called with questions about an ongoing investigation. Officers provided the necessary information.

11:49 a.m. – A citizen reported receiving a suspicious call from someone claiming to be from Amazon. No information was provided to the caller.

11:57 a.m. – Officers took a report of stealing in the 1200 block of N. Washington St. Suspects have been identified, and charges are pending.

12:05 p.m. – A citizen inquired about juvenile laws. Officers answered their questions.

12:08 p.m. – A citizen requested a civil standby at the police department. Officers explained that the department does not provide this service.

12:15 p.m. – Officers took a report of possible child abuse/neglect. The investigation is ongoing.

12:26 p.m. – Officers responded to a report of stealing in the 400 block of Martin St. The investigation is ongoing.

1:11 p.m. – The A.C.O. responded to a barking dog complaint at Third and Walnut Streets.

6:22 p.m. – A citizen asked questions about scam calls. Officers provided information.

6:47 p.m. – Officers responded to a report of a careless and imprudent driver near Linn and Mack Streets but were unable to locate the vehicle.

6:54 p.m. – Officers arrested a 21-year-old man in the 400 block of W. Jackson St. on an active Carroll County warrant for child abuse/neglect and endangering the welfare of a child in the first degree. The man was unable to post a $2,500 bond and was transported to Carroll County by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

7:51 p.m. – A citizen called about an investigation, which was found to be in another jurisdiction. Officers referred the citizen to the appropriate agency.

7:52 p.m. – Another citizen inquired about an ongoing investigation. Officers provided the necessary information.

11:07 p.m. – Officers responded to a business alarm in the 400 block of S. Washington St. There was no emergency.

11:44 p.m. – Officers checked on a vehicle in the parking lot of closed businesses in the 500 block of Park Ln. The owner was searching for a lost wallet at a nearby fitness center.

Throughout the day, officers conducted traffic stops, and business checks, and responded to various calls for service.

Related