Grundy County Sheriff seeks Jason Robert Collins as Friday’s fugitive

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office announced “Friday’s Fugitive.” The fugitive is identified as 47-year-old Jason Robert Collins.

The Sheriff’s Office reports that Collins is wanted on an active Grundy County arrest warrant for failure to appear in court. The charges include a three-count violation of an order of protection for an adult, resisting arrest, and fourth-degree assault.

Authorities believe Collins may still be in the area, but he could have fled to southern Missouri.

He is described as a white male, five feet seven inches tall, and weighing 220 pounds. He has brown eyes and short, curly black hair with short sideburns.

Anyone with information about Collins’s whereabouts is asked not to try to apprehend him, but to call the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office at 660-359-2828, or your local law enforcement agency by dialing 911.

