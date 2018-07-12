Public information sought to assist those making decisions during drought

The public may submit information to help local, state, and national decision-makers assess drought conditions and impacts in Missouri.

Information may be submitted to the Missouri Extension Drought Impact Reporter online. The website allows contributors to upload image files up to 10 megabytes in size to help authors assess drought at the local level.

Extension Climatologist Pat Guinan worked with the National Drought Mitigation Center and the National Integrated Drought Information System to develop the website. He encourages Missourians to participate because he says no one knows the drought and its impacts better than someone living in it does.

You may access the survey by clicking THIS link.

Information provided is shared with the national Drought Impact Reporter, which is the nation’s first comprehensive database of drought impacts.

