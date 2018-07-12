Route N bridge over No Creek to close July 13, 2018

Another Grundy County bridge will close to complete required maintenance. The Route N bridge over No Creek, built in 1933, carries almost 200 cars each day. Repairs such as these help MoDOT prolong the life of the many bridges that dot the roadways of Northwest Missouri.

Crews from the Missouri Department of Transportation plan to close Route N Friday, July 13, from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. between Route NN and NE 20th Street. During the closure, motorists will need to use an alternate route.

All work is weather dependent and schedules are subject to change.

