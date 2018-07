The Families and Friends of the Developmentally Disabled of Grundy County participants and volunteers attended the Mudcats baseball game at Burleigh Grimes Field in Trenton Tuesday.

Executive Director Kayla Graham says they were able to attend the game due to a donation of tickets from Doug Doughty with the Mudcats.

North Central Missouri College and Craig Sager donated hot dogs and hamburgers.

