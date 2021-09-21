PSAT/NMSQT testing to be offered at Trenton High School on October 13

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

College-bound juniors will have the opportunity to take the Preliminary Scholastic Aptitude Test (PSAT/NMSQT) on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at Trenton High School.

The PSAT serves as the screening test for students wishing to be considered for inclusion in the National Merit Scholarship Program. Juniors who rank in the top of the Class of 2023 plus any juniors whose parents are employed for THE UPS Foundation, FedEx, BNSF Railway Foundation, Southwest Airlines, or State Farm Companies Foundation are strongly encouraged to take this test. Parents of juniors are encouraged to check with their employer to see if that business is a corporate sponsor of the National Merit Scholarship Program.

The cost to take the PSAT is $16.00. Please pay the test fee to Mr. Cowling and a study guide will be given to prepare for the test.

