Mercer County Public Water Supply District issues two boil advisories

Mercer County Public Water Supply District on Monday issued two precautionary boil water advisories following water main repairs.
One advisory affects rural water customers within the boundaries of Highway 136 on the north, Route A on the east, the Grundy/Mercer County line on the south, and the Harrison/Mercer County line is the western boundary.
Also on Monday, the rural water district issued a precautionary boil water advisory that involves customers within the area from the southernmost intersection of Highways 65 and 136, to the Grundy/Mercer County line; and from Route Y on the east to the Weldon Fork of the Grand River for the western boundary.
Both boil advisories are in effect until further notice.