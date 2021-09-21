Trucker suffers medical event, demolishes big rig in crash south of Unionville

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The highway patrol reports an Iowa truck driver apparently suffered a medical event Monday morning when a semi traveled off Highway 5 in Putnam County and struck an embankment two miles south of Unionville.

Fifty-six-year-old Harry Dundee of Olin, Iowa was flown by medical helicopter (Air Evac) to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville with minor injuries.

Dundee was using a seat belt and his Peterbilt truck was demolished.

Assistance was provided by the Putnam and Sullivan county sheriff’s departments as well as Putnam County EMS.

