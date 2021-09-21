One injured in two-vehicle crash west of Altamont

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

One driver was injured in a two-vehicle accident early Monday afternoon two miles west of Altamont at the east junction of Highways 6 and 69

Fifty-year-old Tina Danner of Lathrop received minor injuries and was taken by EMS to Cameron Regional Medical Center.

A sports utility vehicle driven by 37-year-old Jason Benedict of Gallatin was westbound while Danner, operating a pickup, was eastbound. The SUV attempted to avoid a crash ahead of it, crossed into the eastbound lanes of Highway 6, and collided with the pickup. After impact, the pickup went off the south side of the highway into a ditch and struck some trees while the sports utility vehicle came to a stop in the eastbound lane.

The pickup was demolished while the sports utility vehicle received moderate damage in the accident. Both drivers were using seat belts.

Assistance was provided by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department.

