Obituary & Services: Margaret Ann Shipers

Margaret Ann Shipers, 81, Pattonsburg, MO passed away Sunday, June 5, 2022, at her home.

She was born on May 26, 1941, in Pattonsburg, Missouri the daughter of Glen Leonard and Lula Mae (Ferguson) Reynolds.

On March 7, 1961, she married Wayne “Sonny” Shipers in McFall, Missouri. He preceded her in death on June 18, 2011.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, Roy Griffis; grandparents, Allen and Lizzie Reynolds; son, Tommy Dale Shipers; daughters, Peggy Sue Shipers and Kimberly Shipers and a brother, Glen Junior Reynolds.

Margaret is survived by her son, Donnie Shipers, Pattonsburg, MO; daughter, Cathy (Alan) Maddox, Gallatin, MO; 14 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 11 at Roberson Funeral Home, Pattonsburg, MO. Burial will follow in Pattonsburg Memorial Gardens, Pattonsburg, MO. Friends may call from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Pattonsburg Senior Center and/or Pattonsburg Memorial Gardens in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 152, Pattonsburg, MO 64670.