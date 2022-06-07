Obituary & Services: Donna Hutsell

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Donna M. (Reuss) Hutsell – age 71 of Excelsior Springs, MO passed away Sunday morning, June 5, 2022, at North Kansas City Hospital in North Kansas City.

Donna was born on November 9, 1950, the daughter of David Otto and Ruby Ethel (Keen) Reuss in Kansas City, MO. She grew up in Eldorado Springs, MO, and graduated from high school there in 1968. Prior to moving to Excelsior Springs in 2013, she had lived in Eldorado Springs and Joplin. Donna worked as a caregiver. She loved Coffee, Tea Parties, and animals, especially her dogs, Bosco and Lady, and her cats Garfield and Augustus. Donna was a member of the Polo United Methodist Church and had been baptized there recently. She always had a smile on her face and lifted people up. Donna enjoyed genealogy, history, and being around people; she was a social butterfly. She will be dearly missed by her family, friends, and church family.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents and sons, Christopher Killion, Patrick Killion, Joseph Hutsell, and nephew, Thomas Reno. She is survived by her grandchildren, Kristin Killion of Excelsior Springs, MO, Damian Killion (Kriston Riddle) of Excelsior Springs, MO, Makayla Killion of Excelsior Springs, MO, Jayden Killion of Excelsior Springs, MO, Chayna Penney of Nevada, MO, Zayne Anderson of Eldorado Springs, MO, and Kyle Corsi of Liberal, MO; great-grandchildren, Juliana, Dray, Brayden, Brodie, and Ambrea; sisters, Joyce Reno (Dean) of Excelsior Springs, MO and Leann Belcher (Russ) of Eldorado Springs, MO; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and other extended family members also survive.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to an animal shelter of your choice in care of the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Monday, June 13, 2022, at Polo United Methodist Church in Polo. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow at Thomson Cemetery near Lawson, MO. Arrangements are entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Family Funeral Home in Polo (660) 354-2214.