Missouri Department of Conservation Free Fishing Days are June 12 and 13

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Missouri Department of Conservation invites the public to get hooked on fishing through its Free Fishing Days on June 12 and 13. During Free Fishing Days, anyone may fish in the Show-Me State without buying a fishing permit, trout permit, or trout park daily tag.

Free Fishing Days is an annual MDC event that occurs statewide during the Saturday and Sunday following the first Monday in June.

Aside from not needing permits, other fishing regulations remain in effect during Free Fishing Days, such as limits on size and number of fish an angler may keep. Special permits may still be required at some county, city, or private fishing areas. Trespass laws remain in effect on private property.

MDC reminds anglers in Missouri that fishing permits are required before and after June 12 and 13 unless an angler is exempt by age or other factors. All other fishing regulations are also in effect.

Conservation makes Missouri a great place to fish. Missouri has more than a million acres of surface water, and most of it provides great fishing. More than 200 different fish species are found in Missouri, with more than 20 of them being game fish for the state’s more than 1.1 million anglers. Learn more about fishing in Missouri at this link.

Want to learn to fish? MDC’s Discover Nature – Fishing Program provides a series of free lessons throughout the state. All fishing gear is provided. Learn more at the Discover Nature website

Need fishing gear? MDC works with numerous libraries and other locations around the state to loan fishing gear for free. Loaner gear includes fishing poles and a simple tackle box with hooks, sinkers, and bobbers. Worms, minnows, or other bait are not provided. Find MDC Rod and Reel Loaner Program locations at this link.

For information on Missouri fishing regulations, fish identification, and more, get a copy of MDC’s 2021 Summary of Missouri Fishing Regulations where permits are sold or online at this link.

Related