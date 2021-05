Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

A Springfield man will be transported to the Department of Corrections after allegedly violating his parole on a Grundy County charge of possession of a controlled substance.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports 53-year-old Duane Jeffers was arrested May 11th, and he is being held on no bond.

Court information indicates his alleged absconder parole violation involved residency by failing to report and reporting and directives by failing to report as directed.

