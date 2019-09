Corn maturity in Missouri as of Sunday was 40 percentage points behind last year. Just six-percent of Missouri corn is mature.

73 percent of the crop is in fair to good condition.

Soybeans setting pods progressed to 74 percent, that’s 18 percentage points behind last year.

80 percent of the crop is now fair to good.

Missouri cotton conditions is 78 percent fair to good. Rice is 75 percent fair to good.

