State Auditor Nicole Galloway has given a rating of “excellent” in the recently released audit of the City of Raytown Municipal Division of the Sixteenth Judicial Circuit.

“My audits put a spotlight on areas government can improve and better serve citizens,” Auditor Galloway said. “It is rare for an audit of a local government entity to have no findings or concerns. I’m pleased that officials with the Raytown Municipal Court have demonstrated this level of efficiency and accountability to the citizens they serve.”

Performance audits receive a rating on a scale of excellent, good, fair and poor, with the determination based on the scope and severity of findings. In order to receive an excellent rating, the State Auditor’s Office must find the entity is well-managed, with no findings identified in the report. The only other court to receive an excellent rating since 2015 was the Shelby County Circuit Court in 2017.

The complete audit of the City of Raytown Municipal Division can be found here. A separate petition audit of the city of Raytown is ongoing.

