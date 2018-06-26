Lieutenant Rex Ross to assume command at Trenton Police Department during search for new Police Chief

City Administrator Ron Urton reports the existing change of command will be used, once Tommy Wright concludes his tenure as the Trenton Police Chief.

Wright’s last day on the job is Friday, July 6th then, the second in command, Lieutenant Rex Ross will assume duties of the Police Chief, which he did in 2012 when the previous Police Chief, Bob Lewis, retired. Six months later that year, Tommy Wright was hired holding the position for five years and eight months. Wright has said he will enter private business but hasn’t publicly announced what he plans to do.

Wright attended his final city council meeting last night as Police Chief expressing appreciation to the Mayor and City Council.

Administrator Urton reported the Police Chief job description and requirements are ready. Trenton’s Police Personnel Board will review the applications, conduct interviews, and narrow the selection for the city council to make the final decision on the next Police Chief.

Members of the police personnel board are Gary Schuett, Verna Kelsey, Rex Stuart, and the most recent appointee Mike Hooker.

