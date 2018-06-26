Absentee ballots for August Primary now available in Grundy and Livingston Counties

Absentee ballots for the August 7th Primary Election are now available at the Grundy and Livingston County Clerks Offices.

Residents of Grundy and Livingston counties may vote absentee at their respective courthouse in Trenton or Chillicothe Monday through Friday from 8:30 in the morning to 4:30 in the afternoon. Both county clerks offices will also be open Saturday, August 4th.

Grundy County residents may vote absentee that morning from 8 o’clock to noon and Livingston County residents may vote absentee from 8:30 to 12:30.

Like this: Like Loading...