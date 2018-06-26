Lineville, Iowa will hold its Bordertown Day event during the upcoming weekend.

Activities on Saturday, June 30th will include a breakfast, car show, vendor show, Macy VanDyne Benefit One-Mile Walk, Kiddie Parade and regular parade, free pony rides for children, sanctioned kid pedal pull, evening meal, ice cream social, music by the band Black Dirt Conspiracy, and fireworks display. A concession stand and T-shirts will be available.

There will be hourly raffle drawings throughout the day with the final drawing to follow the fireworks display. Raffle tickets are priced at $1.00 for each or $5.00 for six. The Lineville-Clio Coed Alumni Softball Game will be held Sunday.

More information pertaining to the event may be found on the Lineville Bordertown Day Facebook page.

