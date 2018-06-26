Lake Viking to hold Fourth of July celebration this weekend

Lake Viking will hold multiple activities for its Fourth of July Celebration this weekend.

The Lake Viking Lions Club will hold breakfasts Saturday and Sunday in the lower level of the clubhouse. Pancakes and sausage will be served from 7 o’clock to noon both mornings.

A bazaar will be held in the upper level of the clubhouse with handmade items Saturday from 8 o’clock in the morning to 2 o’clock in the afternoon. Raffle drawings for two half hogs will take place Saturday afternoon around 2:30.

Tickets cost $5.00 each and can be purchased at the Association Office now through Saturday. Proceeds from the raffle will go towards the renovation of the clubhouse. Those purchasing raffle tickets do not need to be present to win.

A fireworks display will start at approximately 9:30 Saturday night.

