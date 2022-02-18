Grundy R-5 Board of Education approves senior trip; approve sophomores attending prom

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Grundy County R-5 Board of Education on February 16th approved allowing sophomores to attend prom. The high school building was approved for after-prom activities.

A senior trip was approved to take place May 16th through 19th.

Daya Allnutt was chosen as the district representative for the Jack Holley/Missouri Unified School Insurance Council Scholarship Program.

The purchase of new junior high school basketball uniforms was approved with a cost of about $2,500. The board directed the administration to determine the cost of new boys’ baseball uniforms.

Grundy R-5 will work with the Newtown-Harris School District in a cooperative agreement for extracurricular activities for the next school year. It will use the same conditions as previous years’ agreements.

Revisions were approved to the Return to Instruction Plan for the district.

A report was given on window replacement at the high school. Work should begin next week in three rooms. The board directed the administration to ask for bids for the replacement of windows and the installation of central air conditioning for the elementary school.

There was a discussion about possibly hiring a social worker for the district. The board directed the administration to gather more information and report at the next meeting.

A report was given on insurance carrier Missouri Educators Trust. The insurance rates for the next school year will not be available until March 30th. There was a discussion on a Wellness Screening Program offered by MET, but no action was taken.

The board discussed the review of buses by the Highway Patrol scheduled for March 1st.

After a closed session, the board offered contracts to Elementary Principal Jen Dyer and High School Principal Matt Rayl for the next school year. Dyer’s base salary will be $69,720, and Rayl’s will be $68,850. Superintendent Phil Fox was also offered his contract at $45,000 for the next school year.

The board approved the retirement of Language Arts Teacher Dena Courtney after 37 years with the district.

