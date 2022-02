Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Grundy County Local Emergency Planning Committee approved officers on February 15th. They are Chairperson Phillip Ray, Vice-Chairperson Ron Urton, Secretary Kelli Hillerman, and Coordinator Glen Briggs.

Alan Barnett was approved to fulfill the representation of LEPC community member. Jim Skipper will be the LEPC hospital representative.

The committee voted to pre-approve the Community Emergency Preparedness Fund application. The CEPF is anticipated to be available in March.

