Grundy County Jewett-Norris Library’s Hoover Theater free for public use

The Hoover Theater on the third floor of the Grundy County Jewett Norris Library of Trenton is available for the public to use.

Library Director Theresa Hunsaker says the theater is handicap accessible, can seat about 134 people, and has four handicapped spots. There is a stage entrance from the green room without going into the audience area, and the theater is equipped with lighting and a wireless sound system.

There is no cost to use the Hoover Theater and the board room at the Grundy County Library during library hours, however, the cost is $60.00 to use the theater or board room if the library is closed.

The library’s hours are Monday from 8:30 to 7 o’clock, Tuesday through Friday from 8:30 to 5 o’clock, and Saturday from 8:30 to noon.