Friends of the Library to hold annual book sale at Grundy County Jewett-Norris Library

The Friends of the Library will hold its annual book sale at the Grundy County Jewett-Norris Library of Trenton next week.

The sale begins on the third floor of the library on Monday, April 8, 2019, with only members of the Friends of the Library allowed to shop from noon to 4 o’clock. All other patrons can shop from 4 to 7 o’clock. Other hours are Tuesday through Friday from 8:30 to 5 o’clock and Saturday from 8:30 to noon.

Hardback books will cost $1.00 with paperback books costing fifty cents. Friends of the Library Treasurer Cathie Smith invites attendees to bring shopping bags to fill for $1.00 each on Saturday for Bag Day. She says the Friends of the Library will put out many books for the sale and there will be puzzles and games. New items will be added to the sale throughout the week.

Smith says most of the books at the sale are donated by the public, however, there will be books the library has pulled off its shelves.