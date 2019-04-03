Audio: Mayor Nick McHargue on losing bid for third term as Trenton’s Mayor

Trenton voters elected a new Mayor in Tuesday’s election with Linda Crooks winning the race with a total of 802 votes from Trenton’s four wards and absentees. Incumbent Nick McHargue received 360 votes, Rocky Dunkin had 130, and Larry Porter received 60.

At the end of Tuesday’s voting, McHargue congratulated Crooks on her win.

McHargue is currently serving in his second term as Trenton’s Mayor this time around, he previously served three terms as Mayor and had been on the Trenton City Council.

Linda Crooks will be sworn in as the next Mayor at the city council meeting on April 8th.