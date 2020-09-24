Free concert in Chillicothe slated for October 3rd

An acoustic duo and a rock band from Kansas City will perform at a free concert at First and Elm in Chillicothe.

Cam and Colleen and Flannigan’s Right Hook will be featured in the open garage bay of the Sliced Bread Innovation Center on the night of October 3, 2020, from 8 to 10 o’clock.

Spectators may park and watch the concert from their vehicles or bring chairs and watch from a distance. First Street will be closed to traffic to allow more room for spectators.

Blackwater Restaurant, Main Street Chillicothe, and the Sliced Bread Innovation Center sponsor the free concert on October 3rd.

