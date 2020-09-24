Big rig rips cable television lines from utility pole in Trenton

The Trenton Police Department reports a semi-truck with one unit struck an overhead cable television line near Carnes and 15th streets Tuesday, September 22.

The collision caused the line to be pulled from a utility pole and area residences. No injuries were reported for the driver, 31-year-old Brentley Tylor Wilson of Cameron.

The truck turned onto 15th Street from Carnes Street before striking the line. The communication center notified Suddenlink, but the company did not respond while the collision was being worked by Trenton police

The owner of the truck was listed as Dorn Transfer Company, LLC of Rock Island, Illinois.

