Annual Pleasant Hill Horse Sale Consignment Auction slated for October 3rd

The 11th Annual Pleasant Hill Horse Sale Consignment Auction will be held next week to raise money for general costs for the school.

The event will be at the David T. Gingerich Farm at 789 Southwest 68th Avenue of Jamesport on October 3, 2020, starting at 9 o’clock in the morning. All breeds will be accepted. Consignments will be accepted up to the sale date. The top horse will sell commission-free. Matt and Mervin Zimmerman will be the auctioneers.

Breakfast and lunch will be served on the grounds. More information on the Pleasant Hill Horse Sale Consignment Auction can be obtained by contacting Henry Beechy at 660-684-6227, Abe Yoder at 654-3880, or Toby Gingerich at 684-6112. Contact David Gingerich to consign standardbreds at 684-6481.

Photo by Sergey Pogosov on Unsplash

