Big rig crashes on Highway 36 west of Callao

The Highway Patrol reports a Pawnee, Illinois man sustained minor injuries when the tractor-trailer he drove ran off the road two miles west of Callao on Thursday, September 24th.

An ambulance transported 53-year-old Matthew Henson to the Samaritan Hospital of Macon.

The truck drove west on Highway 36 before going off the left side of the road, entering the median, crossing the eastbound lanes, and driving off the right side of the road. The truck struck a fence and came to rest in a field.

The vehicle received minor damage and Henson did not wear a seat belt.

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Callao Fire Department, and Macon County Ambulance assisted.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares