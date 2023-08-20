Former Hedrick Medical Center therapist sentenced to 18 years in prison for manslaughter

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A former respiratory therapist at Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe has been sentenced to 18 years in prison on two felony counts of first-degree manslaughter and one felony count of second-degree attempted assault. The sentencing took place on Friday in Clinton County, following a change of venue from Livingston County.

Jennifer Hall, 43, pleaded guilty to the charges in April. She was employed at Hedrick Medical Center from December 2001 until May 2002. Hall was accused of causing the deaths of Fern Franco on March 18 and Coval Gann on March 30, both in 2002, by administering unprescribed drugs to them. Additionally, she was accused of introducing insulin into the breathing treatment apparatus of Norma Pearson on March 6, also in 2002.

The case was moved to Clinton County for sentencing due to concerns about impartiality in Livingston County, where the medical center is located.

Related