Obituary & Services: Larry Ray Campbell

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Larry Ray Campbell, also known as Grandpa Campbell, 88, a resident of Cainsville, Missouri, was called home on August 13, 2023, after a long battle with cobalt poisoning. He was surrounded by his loving daughter and granddaughters, doing things his way. Larry will always be remembered as a legend for being one of the most selfless, caring, kind, generous, and loving people who was always there for anyone in need and never met a stranger.

Larry Ray grew up in Lenox, Iowa, the son of Leland Baldwin Campbell and Esther Charletta Olson Campbell. He was raised alongside his two sisters, Phyllis Campbell Stone and Connie Campbell Bissell, on the family farm where his grandparents, Ira James Campbell and Cora Baldwin Campbell, also raised their families. He attended Lenox Schools, where he met the love of his life, Rosemarie Reynolds Campbell. They were married on July 13, 1952. Soon after, the couple moved to Des Moines, Iowa, where they had four children: Mark Allen, who tragically passed away as an infant, followed by Jacki, Lauri, and Jill. Larry began working various jobs until he was noticed for his work ethic and charisma by Harry Gilnsky, who trained him and introduced him to the cattle and meat processing business. By the age of 28, Larry was a manager and frequently traveled to Chicago, Illinois, to meet with world-renowned producers in the business. Due to Larry’s movie-star looks, he even appeared in commercials.

In the early 1960s, Larry and his family moved to a farm in Cummings, Iowa, where he and his wife had a small orchard and plenty of room for horses, as well as registered Suffolks and Herefords cattle. Larry became very involved with the community’s youth as a 4-H leader. The family also exhibited Suffolks at the Iowa State Fair, where they stayed each year for two weeks. Larry was approached to start selling cattle for a company called Bookie Pack, and he relished traveling to various sale barns, ranches, and feedlots for business. Larry and Rosemarie spent a lot of time with his sisters and brothers-in-law, attending many sporting events, including the World Series and horse races.

Larry’s friendships were lifelong. On free Saturdays, he would host friends, family, and fellow cattlemen for friendly skeet shooting and pheasant hunting, along with trail riding. He was a self-proclaimed horticulturist and taught his daughters the importance of nature and valuing the simple things in life. Larry and his family often visited hospitals and nursing homes to see family and friends who were ill or needed help. At the age of 37, Larry took a leap of faith and quit his job to pursue his dream of owning a larger farm. With the move came big changes, and he and Rosemarie adapted well to farm life. He shaped his land the way he wanted and achieved all his goals. Friends and family would visit to hunt, fish, and enjoy the land. Larry and Rosemarie loved the small community of Cainsville, Missouri, where their farm was located. Grandchildren became the true embodiment of love for both of them, and they embraced this role with honor through ice cream outings, picnics, parades, fairs, overnight sleepovers, and farm adventures.

Larry and Rosemarie became involved with Zion Baptist Church, where they served the Lord and their community. Larry was instrumental in advocating for a medical clinic in Cainsville to better serve its residents. He was passionate about the youth of Cainsville, employing them on the farm and attending many events with the FFA, as well as ball games and graduations. In the early 2000s, the couple purchased a couple of registered Morgans from the Yoders of Midwest Equine in Bloomfield, Iowa. They formed an instant connection with the Yoder family and had a great friendship with Amos Yoder and his family. After Rosemarie’s passing, Larry enjoyed daily meetings with his café crew, who became like family. He loved spending time with his son-in-law, Harry Burdg, and the Burdg family. Grandpa Campbell took on a new meaning in the Burdg family, one filled with love and adventure. Larry attended many horse sales and road trips, most of which were to watch his great-nieces play sports. He loved watching one grandson race and his granddaughter show horses. He also enjoyed gazing at sunsets and overlooking his farm from his favorite bench on his back porch. Larry cherished his time working with Marty Crouse and his family over the years and having them on the farm.

I am so blessed to have called Larry Ray my dad. He loved life and everyone who was a part of it. A special thank you to Danielle Burdg for giving us three months of 24/7 love and care, and to my beautiful daughter Ally for all the time and love you gave to your Grandpa Campbell. He was preceded in death by his wife, Rosemarie Campbell; son, Mark Allen Campbell; grandson, Chad Rorebeck; his sisters and parents; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Survivors include Jill Marie Campbell Burdg and husband Harry Burdg of Hamilton, Missouri; Jacki Graham and husband Bill Graham of Moravia, Iowa; Lauri Peery and husband Kent Peery of Booneville, Missouri; like a son, Robbie Anderson and wife Mona of Indianola, Iowa; seven grandchildren; three bonus grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; ten bonus great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Larry Campbell Memorial Scholarship Fund for Cainsville R-1. Services will be held on August 25th at 11:00 a.m. at Princeton Baptist Church. Graveside services will be held at 3:30 p.m. at Fairview West Cemetery in Lenox, Iowa.

Related