Obituary: Shvonna Star Armstrong

Shvonna Star Armstrong, born May 9th, 1979 in Trenton MO, passed away at her home on August 17, 2023. She was a loving daughter, sister, aunt, mother of 3, and Nana to 4 – who loved her dearly.

She loved life to the fullest but loved it most when surrounded by her family. Her children and grandchildren were her prized possessions and would tell you stories about them any time you saw her.

She is survived by her parents, Dale and Sherry Swanton of Trenton; a sister, Amber Armstrong of Trenton; a brother, Richard (Callie) Etter of Trenton. Her children: Natosha (James) Stephenson of Trenton, Harley (Bree) Riddle of Leon IA, and Airon Riddle of Milan MO. 4 Grandchildren: Hayden, Layla, Stanley, and Maci. 3 nieces and nephews: Brianna (BriBri), Barrett, and Berkley. She is also survived by her partner Greg Brown, and his mother, Carolyn Brown. And her 4 legged fur friends – Blue, Silver, and Doubie. She will be laid to rest at I.O.O.F Cemetery in Edinburg MO next to her grandma, Nadine Armstong. She was proceeded in death by her loved furry friend Max, her maternal Grandma Nadine, her paternal Granny, Martha Parks, and several aunts and uncles.

Shvonna will be cremated, and a memorial service will be announced at a later date.

