Obituary & Services: Lawrence Harvey Hinnen

Lawrence Harvey Hinnen, age 91, a resident of Chula, Missouri, passed away on Friday, August 18, 2023, at his residence.

L. H. was born the son of Fred and Anna (White) Hinnen on August 7, 1932, in Chula, Missouri. He attended Banner School, a one-room schoolhouse on the edge of the property he grew up on, through the eighth grade. He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps from 1951 through 1953. He was united in marriage to Dorothy Louise Jordan on November 3, 1954, at Chula Baptist Church in Chula, Missouri. She preceded him in death on July 2, 2020.

Lawrence co-owned Hinnen Hauling and Construction with his wife, Dorothy. The business started in 1963 and was in operation until his retirement in 2019. He was a member of Chula Baptist Church. Lawrence served as the Mayor of Chula, Missouri, for 24 years and was a member of the Chula School Board for 15 years. He was a Boy Scout Leader for five years, a 4-H Leader, and an honorary FFA member. He was a charter member of the Chula Community Center, Chula Rural Volunteer Fire Department, Livingston County 4-H and FFA Fair, Livingston County Steam and Gas Association, Green Hills Regional Planning Board, and Plainview Cemetery Board.

Lawrence was a member of the VFW, American Legion, and Livingston County Veterans Association, as well as the Grand River Museum and the Elk’s Lodge. He enjoyed restoring and driving old trucks and tractors in parades, as he was a member of the American Antique Truck Historical Society for over 20 years. His hobbies also included hunting, fishing, boating, driving trucks, and playing the card game 31.

Survivors include four sons, Larry Hinnen and wife Donna of Chula, Missouri; Fred Hinnen and wife Jeannie of Chillicothe, Missouri; Leslie Hinnen and wife Josie of Chillicothe, Missouri; and Dusty Jordan and wife Shannon of Chillicothe, Missouri. He is also survived by two daughters, Letha Graves and husband Duane of Chula, Missouri, and Linda Roberts and husband Joe of Chillicothe, Missouri; one sister, Dorothy Stith of Chillicothe, Missouri; twenty grandchildren; fifty-one great-grandchildren with another due in September; nine great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Dorothy; great-grandson, Parker Hinnen; one brother, Marvin Hinnen; three sisters, Helen Reid, Doris Long, and Maxine Drake; one niece, Carol Warren; and two nephews, Lloyd Drake and John Hinnen.

Funeral services will be held at Lindley Funeral Home in Chillicothe, Missouri, on Thursday, August 24, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at Lindley Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friends may call at Lindley Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, from 12:00 noon to 8:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Plainview Cemetery in Chula, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to Plainview Cemetery and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.

