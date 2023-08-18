Wright Memorial Physicians’ Group to offer in-school video visits to Trenton R-9 schools

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Wright Memorial Physicians’ Group, in partnership with the Trenton R-IX School District, will begin offering a new program this fall called In-School Video Visits to staff and students at all Trenton R-IX schools. Through this program, one of Wright Memorial’s medical professionals will use specialized video equipment to evaluate and diagnose students and staff with sore throats, coughs, rashes, and other common acute ailments.

The program is completely optional and is designed to help reduce the school time students and faculty members miss for health-related issues. Meanwhile, parents or guardians can get their children the care they need while missing less work.

With a parent’s or guardian’s consent and assistance from the school nurse, the student can be diagnosed by a healthcare provider and return to class without needing to visit Wright Memorial Physicians’ Group. In the case of a fever or contagious illness, the healthcare provider may send the student home after the online visit. Additionally, if the student requires any prescriptions, they will be sent to the family’s preferred pharmacy.

Before the student’s visit, a school nurse will schedule the virtual appointment and Wright Memorial Physicians’ Group staff will call the parent or guardian for consent to the appointment. Parents and guardians will also have the ability to join their child’s video visit via a smartphone, tablet, or computer.

In-School Video Visits will be a low-cost service, as there are no up-front costs. Visits are billed to the student’s or faculty member’s insurance provider or Medicaid. For those without insurance, Wright Memorial Physicians’ Group will work with the family to find payment assistance.

“We’re very excited to be working with the Trenton R-IX School District on this exciting, innovative care model,” said Steve Schieber, CEO, of Wright Memorial Hospital. “We feel that this will help keep the students in school and make it easier for the parents. It’s also a great opportunity for school faculty who may have found it difficult to fit in a clinic visit around their busy and demanding schedules. Only those students who have parental or guardian consent will be provided with in-school video visits.”

For more information on the program, including a list of the common illnesses and health concerns that can be seen via the in-school video appointments, visit this section of Saint Lukes’s website.

