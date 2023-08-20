Minor injuries reported in Highway 36 crash involving Hyundai Elantra and Dodge Ram

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A two-vehicle collision occurred on Highway 36, a quarter-mile west of the Highway 5 junction at Laclede, on August 18, 2023, at approximately 8:20 p.m. The accident resulted in minor injuries for one driver, who was transported to Pershing Memorial Hospital.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident involved a 2010 Hyundai Elantra driven by Regen N. Mareschal, 26, of St. Charles, MO, and a 2005 Dodge Ram driven by Enrique Pizano, 45, of St. Joseph. Both vehicles were traveling westbound at the time of the accident.

The preliminary investigation, led by Trooper Munch (Badge #404), revealed that the Hyundai Elantra pulled out in front of the Dodge Ram and was subsequently struck in the rear. The Elantra sustained total damage and was towed from the scene by Precision Towing. The Dodge Ram incurred minor damage but was driven from the scene.

Mareschal suffered minor injuries and was transported by Linn County Ambulance to Pershing Memorial Hospital for further evaluation and treatment. Both Mareschal and Pizano were wearing seat belts at the time of the collision.

The accident was investigated by Corporal Skaggs (Badge #1203) and the Linn County Sheriff’s Department, who assisted at the scene of the crash.

