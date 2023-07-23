Eight injuries reported after boat runs aground and overturns at Lake of the Ozarks, driver arrested pending boating while intoxicated charge

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A late-night boating incident at Lake of the Ozarks resulted in several injuries after a vessel ran aground and struck a residence.

According to Lake Expo, The crash occurred on the peninsula at the 1.3 Mile Marker, as 47-year-old Adam Ramirez, of Huntington Beach, Cali., was driving a 2014 NorTech powerboat at around 11:55 p.m. on July 22. The boat struck the shoreline at the peninsula. The boat reportedly jumped the shoreline, striking the house on the peninsula, and then overturned. All passengers were ejected in the crash.

The Patrol arrested the driver, Adam Ramirez, on multiple pending charges of Boating While Intoxicated, with injuries. Ramirez was released to the hospital for treatment.

Missouri State Highway Patrol personnel, including TPR. D. G. Green (Badge #157), along with several other agencies, responded to the scene to provide assistance.

The following is a list of individuals who sustained injuries in the accident:

Karlie M. Jones, 21, from Oak Hills, CA – Serious injuries, transported by EMS to Lake Regional

Roxy Soukup, 23, from Glen Ellyn, IL – Moderate injuries, transported by EMS to Lake Regional

Kyle E. Iltchi, 26, from Phelan, CA – Serious injuries, transported by EMS to Lake Regional

Alex Pratt, 28, from Niles, MI – Serious injuries, transported by EMS to Lake Regional

Adam J. Ramirez, 47, from Huntington Beach, California – Serious injuries, transported by EMS to Lake Regional (DRIVER)

Cathy Ramirez, 48, from Huntington Beach, CA – Moderate injuries, transported by EMS to Lake Regional

Amy K. Hillyer, 50, from Louisville, MS – Serious injuries, transported by EMS to Lake Regional

Matthew Hillyer, 51, from Louisville, MS – Serious injuries, transported by EMS to Lake Regional

Investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the accident. Authorities have revealed that none of the occupants were using safety devices such as flotation devices at the time of the incident.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted by several personnel from the following agencies:

CPL. D. D. Mathes (Badge #843)

TPR. B. N. Hunsicker (Badge #716)

TPR. M. D. Easton (Badge #292)

TPR. S. C. Latture (Badge #640)

CPL. J. R. Hardy (Badge #615)

TPR. C. A. Marks (Badge #179)

TPR. B. A. Dettenwanger (Badge #1323)

Camden County Sheriff’s Office

Lake Ozark Fire Department

Lake Ozark Police Department

Osage Beach Fire Department

Camden County Ambulance

Miller County Ambulance

Osage Beach Ambulance

Cole County Ambulance

