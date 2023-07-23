12-year-old driver seriously injured in tractor accident

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

An accident occurred on Saturday evening, July 22, 2023, at approximately 7:00 PM on Crescent Street at Helm Street in Hannibal, resulting in a 12-year-old boy sustaining significant injuries.

According to the accident report filed by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident involved a 2022 John Deere tractor driven by a 12-year-old boy from Hannibal. The tractor was traveling northbound when the driver lost control while attempting to climb a hill. As a result, the tractor rolled backward and collided with a nearby ditch, causing moderate damage to the tractor.

The impact of the collision resulted in serious injuries to the boy who was transported to Hannibal Regional Hospital via Marion County Ambulance.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was supported by the Hannibal Police Department, Hannibal City Fire Department, and Marion County during the response to the incident

