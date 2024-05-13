Bridge replacement proposals focus of upcoming public meetings in Missouri

Share To Your Social Network

Proposed bridge replacements near Eagleville, Winston, and Lock Springs are the subjects of public meetings tomorrow, Tuesday, May 14, and on May 21. The Eagleville Event Center will host an open house tomorrow from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Area Engineer Michael Marriott of the Department of Transportation:

The proposal is to replace the Harrison County Route N bridge over Interstate 35. MoDOT noted it was built in 1968 and carries approximately 982 vehicles per day.

Marriott talks about the open house on May 21 at Gallatin High School library:

The event one week from Tuesday also is from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. MoDOT reports the Highway 6 bridge over Interstate 35 north of Winston was built in 1968 and carries approximately 793 vehicles daily. MoDOT says the driving surfaces are in poor condition. A consultant is designing bridge deck replacement work at both locations over I-35.

The Highway 190 bridge over Clear Creek near Lock Springs was built in 1932 and carries approximately 1,100 vehicles per day. MoDOT said this one needs replacement due to age and poor condition. MoDOT and a consultant are designing a project to replace the current Highway 190 structure with a wider bridge that also will include a guardrail.

The contractor working with MoDOT will determine the work schedule, including proposed dates to close the affected routes during construction.

Interviewed on KTTN’s Open Line, Michael Marriott reported each of the three bridges is in poor condition:

Marriott discussed what takes place during the open house meetings:

Marriott extends an invitation for interested parties or individuals to attend the open houses Tuesday at Eagleville and on May 21 in Gallatin:

Those who are unable to attend in person can submit written comments to the Northwest Missouri District Office of the Department of Transportation. It’s at 3602 North Belt in St. Joseph. Comments are requested by June 4.

Related