Spot skin cancer early with free checkups at Livingston County Health Center

Dr. Megan Lent of U.S. Dermatology Partners will be providing free skin cancer screenings by appointment at a clinic on Wednesday, May 22, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Livingston County Health Center, located at 800 Adam Drive.

Skin cancer is the most common type of cancer in the U.S.

Although the American Cancer Society does not have screening guidelines for skin cancer, everyone should be familiar with their own skin. Regularly checking your skin may help identify new growths or abnormal areas before they have a chance to develop into skin cancer. When detected early, skin cancer is highly treatable.

To make an appointment for a free screening with a professional, call 660-646-5506.

