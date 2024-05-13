Share To Your Social Network

Genet Parrish, 93, of Trenton, Missouri, passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2024, at StoneBridge Senior Living Center. She was born on June 30, 1930, on Sicily Island, Louisiana, to parents Grady and Daisy Parrish.

Genet was a proud member of the Eastern Star and the Rebekahs (IOOF). She enjoyed crocheting, sewing, baking, cooking, traveling, camping, fishing, dancing, and, most of all, spending time with her family.

She is survived by her daughters, Carlene Rhoades and Janice Schober; and her son-in-law, Rusty Bryan. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Brigette Rhoades, Zachery Mueller, and Jamie Johnson; along with her great-grandchildren, Alana Rhoades and Jamie Johnson Jr.

Genet was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Charles Lee, her daughter Dusty Roussa, and seven siblings.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, May 13, at 2:00 p.m. at Resthaven Memorial Gardens north of Trenton.

