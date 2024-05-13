Share To Your Social Network

James Edward Duly of Jameson, Missouri, passed away at the age of 76 years at his home on Friday, May 10, 2024, surrounded lovingly by his family.

Jim was born on August 16, 1947, to parents Eleanor Angeline (Vasquez) and Robert Franklin Duly. He grew up along the Grand River, next to the old Lewis Mill Bridge.

Jim attended all 12 years of school in Jameson, where he was given the nickname “Duly,” which stuck with him for the rest of his life.

He attended college at CMSU, graduating in 1969, and then began his 25-year career with Sears and Roebuck.

In 1971, Jim married Barbara Jan Jarrett, and they made their home in the Kansas City area, where they raised their two children, Dionne Ann and Robert Brian.

After retiring from Sears in 1993, Jim and Jan moved back to Jameson, where they became very involved in the community. He served as a Jameson School Board member, on the board of the Jameson Fire Department, and was a board member of both Jameson Community Betterment and the Jameson Lions Club, remaining active until his passing. Being active in the community was not only a passion for Jim but also a responsibility he cherished.

With a love and respect for nature, Jim became a tree farmer and steward with a CRP program, planting over 40,000 trees over approximately 15 years. It was a commitment he took very seriously.

He leaves behind his loving wife, Jan, of 53 years, daughter Dionne Sturgess of Springfield, Missouri; son, Brian Duly of Pattonsburg, MO; son-in-law, Theron Sturgess; grandson, Kelyn Sturgess of Springfield; and countless friends.

The family will hold a Celebration of Life beginning at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 18, at the North Daviess School in Jameson, MO. Inurnment will be at a later date in Bethel Cemetery, Pattonsburg, MO. Jim would have been honored for any memorial contributions to be made to any of the following: Jameson Community Betterment, Jameson Lions Club, North Daviess School, or Jameson Fire Department in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 152, Pattonsburg, MO 64670.

